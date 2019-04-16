S. Korea's Largest Cruise Terminal Opens Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s largest cruise terminal is opening in the northwestern coastal city of Incheon.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Incheon Port Authority said a ceremony marking the opening of the Incheon Port Cruise Terminal will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the Songdo International Business District.Some 118 billion won was injected from November 2013 to build the terminal that has a 430 meter-long berth and a space of seven-thousand-364 square meters on its second floor. It has the capacity to handle 225-thousand-ton cruise ships, which are the largest in the world.The terminal is the largest cruise terminal in the country, followed by ones in Busan, Seogwipo, Jeju and Sokcho. It’s also the first of its kind to be set up near the capital city.To mark the opening, the 114-thousand-ton Italian Costa Serena ship will sail from the terminal carrying 28-hundred passengers for a six-day cruise to Shanghai and Fukuoka.