Kim Jong-un Wraps Up 3-Day Visit to Vladivostok, Heads Home

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has wrapped up his three-day visit to Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok and headed home by train.On Friday, Kim laid a wreath at a monument for unknown soldiers at Russia's Pacific Fleet and had lunch with Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako at a restaurant on the outskirts of the city.It was the same restaurant where Kim's father dined with the mayor of Vladivostok when he visited Russia in 2002.Kim reportedly canceled visits to an aquarium and the Mariinsky Theatre and left about seven hours earlier than planned.