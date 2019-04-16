Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Closes the Week Down 0.51%

Write: 2019-04-26 15:51:14Update: 2019-04-26 15:57:38

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-19 points, or point-51 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-179-point-31. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-43 points, or one-point-26 percent, to close at 741.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-161 won.
List

Editor's Pick