Gov't Executes 32% of Annual Budget in Q1

2019-04-26

The government has executed about 32 percent of its annual budget in the first quarter.

The Economy and Finance Ministry on Friday held a fiscal management meeting and discussed related issues, including preparations to carry out a proposed supplementary budget that awaits parliamentary approval.

Around 94-point-four trillion won in government finances was executed from January to March, which is about 32-point-three percent of the annual expenditure of the 291-point-nine trillion won planned for this year.

It is the highest execution rate in three years.

The government initially planned for about a 30 percent budget execution in the first quarter.
