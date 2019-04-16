Gov't Executes 32% of Annual Budget in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has executed about 32 percent of its annual budget in the first quarter.The Economy and Finance Ministry on Friday held a fiscal management meeting and discussed related issues, including preparations to carry out a proposed supplementary budget that awaits parliamentary approval.Around 94-point-four trillion won in government finances was executed from January to March, which is about 32-point-three percent of the annual expenditure of the 291-point-nine trillion won planned for this year.It is the highest execution rate in three years.The government initially planned for about a 30 percent budget execution in the first quarter.