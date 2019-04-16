Events in Shanghai, Seoul to Commemorate Independence Activist Yun Bong-gil

Photo : YONHAP News

Events commemorating a prominent Korean activist who fought against Japanese colonial rule will be held simultaneously next week in Shanghai and Seoul.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Friday that a ceremony honoring Yun Bong-gil will be held in Lu Xun Park in Shanghai on Monday morning. The event will mark the 87th anniversary of his bombing at a diplomatic event celebrating the birthday of the Japanese emperor in the Shanghai park, which was previously known as Hongkou Park.Organized in cooperation with the Chinese district government in Shanghai, the event is expected to bring together around 200 people, including South Korean Consul General in Shanghai Choi Young-sam and South Korean residents.A similar commemorative event will also be held in the Seocho District in Seoul on Monday.Following the April 29th, 1932 bombing that killed two senior Japanese officials, Yun, then aged 24, was sentenced to death by a Japanese military court in Shanghai in May of 1932. He was executed in Japan in December of that year.