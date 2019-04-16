Gov't Creates TF to Swiftly Pass, Implement Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has created a task force to help speed up parliamentary approval and execution of its supplementary budget plan.The task force’s inaugural meeting was presided over on Friday by Second Vice Economy and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and attended by officials representing 16 government ministries and agencies involved in the six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget bill, including the Environment Ministry and Employment and Labor Ministry.During the meeting, Koo emphasized swift passage and implementation of the extra budget bill to maximize its effects, asking each ministry to sufficiently brief lawmakers on its necessity and benefits so it would be swiftly passed.He also called for close coordination between the central and regional governments so budgets involving the regional areas are implemented upon parliamentary approval.