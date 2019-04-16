17 More Pieces of Korean War Remains Excavated at DMZ

Photo : KBS News

More than a dozen additional pieces of remains presumed to belong to Korean War dead have been discovered.South Korea’s Defense Ministry revealed on Friday that 17 pieces were unearthed in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) this week, raising the number of pieces of remains found in the area to 32 since an excavation project began early this month.The ministry said one of the new discoveries is presumed to be a complete human skeleton. The remains will be sent to forensic experts for identification.The two Koreas initially planned to launch the joint excavation work on April first based on the September 19th, 2018 military agreements, however, the North has been silent on the project.Seoul decided to start digging south of the Military Demarcation Line with the hopes Pyongyang would eventually join.Excavations are under way at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site during the three-year war that broke out in 1950.