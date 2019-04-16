Moon to Send Video Message to Mark Anniversary of His 1st Summit with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says President Moon Jae-in will not attend an event marking the one year anniversary of his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In a message sent to reporters on Friday, Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Moon will instead send a video message for the ceremony scheduled to be held at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom on Saturday.Moon's message reportedly includes an assessment of the significance of the April 27th, 2018 inter-Korean summit and highlights the necessity of resuming dialogue between the North and the U.S.Earlier, the South Korean government informed the North of its plans regarding the anniversary ceremony through the joint liaison office. The North was said to have shown no response and did not say whether it would send any delegates to the event.