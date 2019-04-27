Trump Brushes off Putin-Kim Pressure

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has addressed the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While skipping over Putin's critical remarks about a possible Russian intervention, Trump said a lot of progress is being made with North Korea as Moscow as well as Beijing are both helping the U.S. efforts toward North Korea's denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I think you're doing very well with North Korea. A lot of progress is being made... "U.S. President Donald Trump is downplaying the united front Moscow and Pyongyang presented amid the stalled nuclear dialogue.Before leaving the White House for a National Rifle Association meeting in Indianapolis Friday, President Donald Trump addressed the recent Russia-North Korea summit in Vladivostok.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I appreciated President Putin statement yesterday, he wants to see it done also. I think there's a lot of excitement toward getting a deal done with North Korea.... There's been no test, there has been no nothing."Following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, Putin held a news conference, hinting to the U.S. that Russia might have to intervene.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian)]" ...the DPRK needs a guarantee of their safety, of the preservation of their sovereignty. And what guarantee could it be except the (restoration of) international law?""I don't know if this format (of the six-party talks) needs to be restored right now, but I am deeply convinced that if we come to a situation when some guarantees for one side -- in this case, the guarantees of DPRK safety -- need to be elaborated, we cannot do so without international guarantees."Trump did not respond to Kim Jong-un's remarks at the summit that the situation on the Korean Peninsula has reached a critical point and may return to its “original state.” Kim was also quoted as telling Putin that peace on the peninsula is now up to the future attitude of the U.S.While brushing off the pressure from Putin and Kim, Trump also noted that the China factor is under control as well in dealing with North Korea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I have a great relationship with Kim Jong-un. I appreciate that Russia and China is helping us and China is helping us because I think they want to. They don't need nuclear weapons right next to their country."He stressed that the Chinese are helping the U.S. to denuclearize the North because of trade issues with the U.S.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.