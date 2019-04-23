Parliamentary Standoff Continues over Election, Investigator Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s political parties have turned hostile over a few disputed bills related to revising election rules and launching a new state anti-corruption investigator. As the ruling and minor opposition parties are seeking to fast track the bills to a plenary vote, the main opposition party is physically blocking rival lawmakers from entering committee chambers to prevent them from approving the plan.Our Kim Bum-soo wraps up the situation.Report:[Nat sound: Physical scuffle at the National Assembly (Apr. 26)]Revising election rules and establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator are at the center of contention.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) believes that the upcoming general elections in the spring next year will be tougher under the proposed revisions. Main opposition politicians are also concerned that progressive lawyers could be appointed to lead the proposed investigative authority.Amid the fierce opposition, the ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition parties earlier this week joined hands to fast track the disputed bills so that the main opposition won't be able to block their passage, even before they reach the final plenary vote.LKP lawmakers have taken to physically blocking rival party lawmakers from entering relevant committee chambers to prevent them from approving the fast-track plan.After failing to fast track the bills Friday night, the four parties are planning to convene special judiciary and political reform committee sessions next week.While staging an anti-government rally in downtown Seoul, the main opposition party left the necessary manpower to guard the entrances into the chambers.The ruling party filed criminal complaints against 18 LKP lawmakers, including Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, for violating the National Assembly Advancement Act that bans parliamentary brawls.The LKP also objects a move by the Bareunmirae Party to replace special reform committee member lawmakers who wanted to exercise their casting votes against fast tracking the bills. The LKP claims it would be illegal for National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to approve the moveKim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.