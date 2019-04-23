Politics LKP Holds 2nd Anti-Gov't Rally in Gwanghwamun

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will hold a major anti-government rally in downtown Seoul on Saturday.



The street protest, the second of its kind since party chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn took office, will begin from 1:30 p.m. near the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun.



Party lawmakers and members from over 250 LKP chapters nationwide will gather for the event to denounce the Moon Jae-in administration's governance of state affairs.



Under the catchphrase, "Stop Moon Jae-in, the public will hand down judgment," chairman Hwang and floor leader Na Kyung-won will take to the stage and give speeches.



They will also march from the Sejong Center toward the presidential office, spanning about one-point-six kilometers.



The LKP estimates some 20-thousand took part in the first rally last weekend.



Meanwhile, the party will continue to blockade conference rooms in the National Assembly in order to prevent four other parties from designating a number of reform bills to be fast tracked process in an effort to bypass opposition from the LKP.



LKP lawmakers will be divided into groups and take shifts between standing vigil at parliament and taking part in the street protest.