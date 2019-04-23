Cultural Event at Border Village to Mark Moon-Kim Summit Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

A cultural event is scheduled for Saturday evening on the South Korean side of the Panmunjeom border village to mark the first anniversary of the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, held April 27th last year.The border village was the summit's venue.The hour-long event, called the "peace performance," will start at 7 p.m. involving artists from South Korea, the U.S., Japan and China.Some 500 guests will attend including foreign diplomats stationed in Seoul, officials from the UN Command Military Armistice Commission and residents of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.The Unification Ministry, the city of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province are hosting the anniversary event, but North Korea is not taking part amid stalled cross-border relations.Seoul notified Pyongyang about the event through their liaison office early this week but stopped short of extending an invitation. North Korea is not known to have responded.