'Avengers: Endgame' Draws 3 Mln Korean Moviegoers in 3 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

More than three million South Korean moviegoers have already flocked to Marvel Studios' latest superhero blockbuster, "Avengers: Endgame," within the first three days since its release.According to data from the Korean Film Council on Saturday, the movie drew one-point-04 million viewers on Friday alone, increasing total admissions so far to over three-point-two million.On Friday, "Endgame" accounted for 84-point-four percent of all cinema seats nationwide and 79-point-seven percent of all screens at local theaters.It currently commands over 93 percent in advance ticket sales.Released on Wednesday, the final edition of the Avengers franchise set an opening day box office record in South Korea, attracting one-point-34 million moviegoers.Ticket sales as of Friday reached 26 and a half billion won."Endgame" is the epic finale to the decade-long superhero series as the Avengers battle the powerful villain Thanos.