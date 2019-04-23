Gov't: Imported Beer, Wine Products Do Not Contain Herbicide

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have announced that a suspected carcinogen has not been found in imported beer and wine products sold in South Korea.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety unveiled Saturday that test results show 40 beer brands and one wine brand imported from overseas do not contain the herbicide substance known as glyphosate.The U.S. Public Interest Research Group announced in February that wine and beer labels marketed in America were found to contain glyphosate, sparking safety concerns in Korea as well.But the ministry said glyphosate was not found in ten local beer products that were tested last year.Glyphosate is a herbicide and crop desiccant produced by the multinational pesticide manufacturer Monsanto. It was classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, as a Group 2A carcinogen in 2015.Eleven of the 41 tested brands in Korea were among the 20 products mentioned by the U.S. research group.