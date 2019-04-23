Gasoline Prices Rise for 10th Week

Domestic gasoline prices continue to climb for a tenth straight week.According to Opinet, a Web site on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide rose an average 17-point-nine won per liter to one-thousand-441 won in the fourth week of April.The weekly gain has increased this month, marking the steepest growth in ten weeks of nearly 18 won per liter.The price of the benchmark Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, rose more than three dollars a barrel this week.The National Oil Corporation explained prices at home will continue to rise as global oil costs head north due to the U.S. ending waivers on Iranian oil imports and Tehran's threat to seal off the Strait of Hormuz.