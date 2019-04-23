BTS Ranks in Top 10 on British Albums Chart for 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has remained in the top ten on the UK Official Albums Chart for a second week.According to the British Official Charts on Friday, BTS' new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" released on April 12th has ranked seventh on the Albums Chart.The album's main track, the single "Boy With Luv," has also charted at No. 29 on the Official Singles Chart.Last week, "Persona" topped the albums chart and "Boy With Luv" came in 13th on the singles chart, setting new K-pop records.BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment noted that a top ten ranking on the UK Official Albums Chart for two weeks straight is also a first for a South Korean artist.BTS has also released another music video version for "Boy With Luv" dedicated to its global fandom, known as "Army."The seven member boy band will also perform "Boy With Luv" with U.S. pop star Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards taking place in Los Angeles on May first.