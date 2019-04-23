Moon: Time to Catch Our Breath and Find Path to Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has addressed the current downturn in inter-Korean relations, saying now is the time to catch our breath and find a new path together.President Moon sent a video message to an event on Saturday marking the anniversary of his first inter-Korean summit held at the truce village of Panmunjeom a year ago.In the video speech, Moon described the inter-Korean situation as a search for a new path and called for patience to wait for those walking behind.Moon said that long winding rivers eventually reach the sea while assuring that the Panmunjeom Declaration he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year has been implemented gradually.Some 400 people, including Seoul's unification minister, foreign diplomats and officials from the UN Command Military Armistice Commission took part in the event at the south side of the border village. North Korea decided not to participate.The hour-long event, called the "peace performance," featured artists from South Korea, the U.S., Japan and China.Seoul notified Pyongyang about the event through their liaison office earlier this week but stopped short of extending an official invitation. North Korea is not known to have responded.