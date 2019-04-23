Politics Moon Addresses Inter-Korean downturn

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has addressed the current downturn in the inter-Korean relations, saying now is the time to catch breath and find a new path together.



President Moon sent a video message to an event on Saturday, marking the anniversary of his first inter-Korean summit held at the truce village of Panmunjeom a year ago.



Moon, in the video speech, likened the inter-Korean situation to a search for a new path, calling for patience to wait for those walking behind.



