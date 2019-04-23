'Trump, Abe Discuss Joint Commitment to Keeping N. Korea Sanctions'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly discussed their joint commitment to maintaining sanctions against North Korea.Reuters reported on Saturday that the two leaders had the discussions during their summit held the previous day at the White House, quoting U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty.The U.S. ambassador told Reuters that Trump will attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations set for late June in Osaka.The Japanese prime minister visited Washington on Friday for summit talks with Trump and played a round of golf on Saturday with him near Washington on Saturday.