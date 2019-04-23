Multinational Maritime Drills to Begin in Busan Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A large-scale multinational maritime exercise will begin in the country's southern port city of Busan this week.The Navy said on Sunday that South Korea, the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other partner countries will kick off a combined maritime security exercise in Busan from Monday to Thursday and in Singapore from May 9th to 13th.The exercise involves 18 member countries of the maritime security expert working group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a defense dialogue mechanism involving ASEAN and other countries, including the United States.The Navy said 12 countries will send 16 warships and six aircraft for the exercise, while six other countries will send only military personnel.The two-part exercise is aimed at countering maritime crimes, including illicit transactions of weapons and other banned items.