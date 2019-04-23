'Putin Briefed Xi on his Summit with N. Korean Leader'

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the results of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Putin held summit talks with the Chinese leader on Saturday on the sidelines of the Belt and Road summit in Beijing, two days after his first summit with Kim in Russia's Far East city Vladivostok.Russian news service TASS reported that during a press conference following the Belt and Road summit, the Russian president said that in the summit with Xi, he provided a detailed briefing on his meeting with Kim and discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula.Putin said that Moscow and Beijing have a joint plan for resolving the peninsula issues, have fulfilled the first part of the plan and now have to proceed to the second part, which is to normalize relations among the parties in dispute.Putin added that Xi and he did not discuss any new plans during their meeting since they need to focus on implementing existing plans.In July 2017, China and Russia had proposed a joint initiative for easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, suggesting North Korea suspend its ballistic missile program and the United States and South Korea simultaneously call a moratorium on large-scale missile exercises, both moves aimed at paving the way for multilateral talks.