Police to Set up Narcotics Division, Increase Narcotics Investigators

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean police has decided to set up an investigation office to exclusively deal with drug-related crimes next year.The Korean National Police Agency has so far had a team within the detective division under the Criminal Investigation Bureau handle drug-related crimes, but it plans to create a narcotics division under the auspices of the bureau.The agency will also increase the number of narcotics investigators at 17 local police agencies from around 150 to 250 next year.The move is aimed at effectively dealing with drug-related crimes amid a sharp rise.Police busted about one-thousand-670 people for using or trafficking narcotics over the past two months in its crackdown on drug crimes from February 25th and arrested 566 of them. The number of arrests marked an increase of 84 percent from a year ago.