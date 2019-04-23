Fine Dust Agency to Launch Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new national agency will launch on Monday to tackle worsening fine dust pollution.The government body headed by former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will hold a launch ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in central Seoul and begin operations in earnest.The new organization, under the direct control of President Moon Jae-in, will seek fundamental measures against air pollution, coming up with recommendations for government policy.The fine dust agency will be comprised of 42 members from every class of society, including political parties, central and provincial governments, industry, academia and civil rights communities.