Pork Prices Up 17% in April, Set to Rise Further

Pork prices in South Korea rose nearly 17 percent this month and are expected to rise further amid the spread of African swine fever in China.According to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, the retail price of pork meat came to four-thousand-571 won per kilogram on average this month, up about 17 percent from the average price of three-thousand-906 won per kilogram the previous month.Prices of pork belly meat, the most favored pork meat by Koreans, rose nearly ten percent to average 18-thousand-546 won per kilogram this month.An official from the industry said the price rise is attributed to seasonal reasons as more people are involved in camping and outdoor activities.Market watchers said that pork prices may continue to increase due in part to a shortage of imported pork meat amid widespread African swine fever in China, which may disrupt the global supply of pork meat.