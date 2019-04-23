Trump Hints at Asking S. Korea to Pay More for US Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has implied that Washington will continue to ask Seoul to increase its contribution to the cost of stationing American troops in South Korea.During a political rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump said that the U.S. spent five billion dollars defending a wealthy country and that that country paid 500 million dollars to the U.S. He did not identify the country by name.Trump claimed that after protesting and asking for more, he was able to extract an additional 500 million dollars from this country with just a couple of phone calls.The president then suggested he may call on said country again this year and ask for an additional increase.Although he didn't single out South Korea, it is widely believed that the comment is in reference to telephone conversations the president may have had with Seoul last year.Trump made similar remarks about South Korea specifically in a Cabinet meeting in February just before South Korea agreed to pay one-point-04 trillion won, or 890 million dollars, for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea in 2019, up eight-point-two percent from 2018.