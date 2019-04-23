Moon to Hold Summit with Chilean President Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera for summit talks on Monday morning to discuss economic cooperation between the two nations.The Chilean president arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day state visit, marking his first visit to the country since March 2012.Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Do-han told reporters earlier this month that Moon and Pinera's summit will focus on economic cooperation and other issues, including factors related to their respective regions.Moon is expected to call for Chile's support for South Korea's efforts to achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace on the divided peninsula.