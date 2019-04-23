S. Korea to Spend 300 Bln Won on Next Generation Satellites

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will spend 300 billion won to develop three medium-sized next-generation satellites by 2025.The National Space Committee under the Ministry of Science and ICT held a session last Friday and approved the 2019-2025 plan.The government plans to develop the first of the satellites at a cost of 117 billion won, with an aim to launch it in 2023. It will be used mainly by the Rural Development Administration and the Korea Forest Service.The development of the second satellite for space observation, which will be launched on a domestically developed launch vehicle, will begin in 2021.Work on the last satellite to be operated for environmental monitoring will begin in 2022.