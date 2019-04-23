Abe Vows to Pursue WTO Reform at G20 Summit

Photo : KBS News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country will push to reform the World Trade Organization(WTO) after the international body ruled in favor of a South Korean ban on some Japanese fishery imports earlier this month.Abe made the remarks during a joint news conference following a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday, according to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency.Abe said the mechanics of the WTO’s dispute resolution framework need to be updated in order to better reflect the modern era. He added that he would discuss this issue at the upcoming Group of 20(G20) meeting in Osaka in June.An appellate body of the WTO overturned an earlier decision on April 11th, saying Seoul’s import restrictions on some Japanese seafood in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster are legally defensible.Abe, however, claimed at the press conference that some WTO member countries are raising doubts over the decision.He said the appellate body has various issues and that its conclusions are unhelpful in resolving disputes. He then vowed to utilize Japans' position as this year’s G20 host to reform the international body.