Russia Says N. Korea Issues Lie Within Regional Scope of Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has stressed that matters related to North Korea fall under its regional scope of interest.Speaking to Russian state media on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is acting within its region when handling North Korea-related issues as the North is a neighboring country that shares a border.He said that when the U.S. deals with the North, it is involving itself in Russia’s region.His remarks echoed similar statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin as Moscow apparently seeks to paint itself as a key player in addressing the North Korea issue.Speaking at a press conference last week after holding his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Putin suggested reviving the long-stalled six-party nuclear talks, which includes the two Koreas, Russia, China, Japan and the United States.