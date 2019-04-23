Seoul Launches New Agency to Tackle Fine Dust Air Pollution

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has launched a new agency to find effective pollution reduction measures.At a launch ceremony for the National Council on Climate and Air Quality on Monday, the agency's inaugural chief, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, said he will fully dedicate himself to tackling fine dust pollution.Ban stressed working with neighboring countries such as China, which is believed to be the source of a large portion of fine dust over the peninsula.Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping was aware of South Korea's concerns when the two met early this month, Ban said Seoul should first make significant domestic efforts to reduce fine dust to facilitate cooperation with Beijing.The new council, under the direct control of President Moon Jae-in, will seek fundamental measures against air pollution and come up with recommendations for government policy.