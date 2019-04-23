S. Korea, Chile Agree to Strengthen Comprehensive Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera have agreed to further advance their countries' comprehensive cooperative partnership forged back in 2004.During a summit held at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, the two leaders said they would work together on establishing an Asia-Latin America free trade agreement(FTA) network.In particular, Moon expressed South Korea’s intent to join the Pacific Alliance, a regional forum founded by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in 2011.He and Pinera assessed their countries’ free trade deal has played a key role in expanding bilateral trade and investment and agreed to further advance trade ties in line with the conditions of the international community.They also agreed to share knowledge on four areas for potential cooperation, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, e-government, cyber security and climate change.As part of this, South Korean companies will take part in Chile’s infrastructure development projects and cooperate in the IT sector, including 5G networks.Pinera also expressed support for Seoul’s efforts to realize complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region.Following their meeting, Moon and Pinera signed an agreement on setting the scope of bilateral defense cooperation and three memoranda of understanding on e-government, ICT and transportation.