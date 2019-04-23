Trump Insinuates More USFK Cost Burden on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted again at pressuring South Korea to pay more for American troops stationed in the country. Without singling out South Korea by name, Trump insinuated he would make a few phone calls to a rich country to pay more for the upkeep cost. This comes only a few months after Trump raised Seoul's burden share by more than eight percent.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"There's one country, we lose $5 billion...I said, how much do they pay? "Sir, they pay 500 million dollars. They are rich."U.S. President Donald Trump is apparently targeting South Korea again to increase its financial burden for keeping American troops on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump said that the U.S. spent 5 billion dollars in defending a "wealthy country." Without specifically identifying the country by name, he said it was paying only 500 million dollars to the U.S.Trump insinuated he would make a few phone calls again to that rich country and make it to pay more for the upkeep cost.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I said, I want more. We argued. So they paid us more than 500 million dollars for one phone call. It took me one phone call. I'm not bragging... Next year, which now turns out to be in about two weeks, I said we will call you for much more. You have to pay. Not fair."Trump made similar remarks in a Cabinet meeting in February, singling out South Korea at that time.Seoul and Washington are set to renegotiate their defense cost-sharing agreement next year.The South Korean government signed a one-year deal with the U.S. in March to pay one-point-04 trillion won, or 890 million dollars, for the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea in 2019. The amount is up eight-point-two percent from 2018.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.