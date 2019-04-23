S. Korea's First For-Profit Hospital to Close after License Annulment

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese-owned medical center that was to become the first for-profit hospital in South Korea has expressed its intention to fold following the Jeju provincial government's annulment of its business license earlier this month.It was revealed on Monday that the Greenland International Medical Center on the southern resort island of Jeju, owned by the Shanghai-based Greenland Group, sent mail to its 50 employees on Friday notifying them of its plan to dismiss them.The hospital said in spite of its four years of efforts, it had no choice but to close its business due to the annulled license, adding that it will faithfully discuss matters on the dismissal with the representative of the workers according to related laws.The notification of dismissal came after the Jeju government decided on April 17th to revoke its conditional approval of the medical center.In December, the Jeju government allowed the hospital to treat international patients, but the hospital filed an administrative lawsuit claiming that the center should be open to domestic patients as well. The hospital then missed its three-month deadline to open.About 50 medical workers, including nurses, had reportedly been working at the hospital.