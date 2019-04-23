Patience Remains Seoul's Only Option to Override Inter-Korean Downturn

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Saturday marked the first anniversary of the inaugural summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village on the inter-Korean border. The summit reduced tensions on the peninsula but the anniversary came as the two Koreas and the U.S. have hit a lull in making further progress on denuclearization.To wrap up the current situation, our Kim Bum-soo discussed ways to ride out the downturn with journalists specializing in North Korea.Report:[Nat sound: Apr. 27 anniversary event (Panmunjeom / Apr. 27)]South Korean President Moon Jae-in addressed the current downturn in inter-Korean relations, saying now is the time to catch our breath and find a new path together.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"As this is a new path that we must walk together, we have to wait for those coming at a slower pace. At times, we have to momentarily catch our breath when faced with difficulties, and find the path together. This is a path of peace that we, the South and North, have embarked on together."President Moon sent this video message to an event on Saturday marking the anniversary of his first inter-Korean summit held at the truce village of Panmunjeom a year ago.In the clip, Moon didn't seem to have other options but patience to wait for Pyongyang to take the next step.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Grand, winding rivers eventually reach the sea. As more anniversaries of the Panmunjeom Declaration elapse, we will see irreversible peace and the coprosperity of the Korean Peninsula."[Nat sound: Apr. 27 anniversary event (Panmunjeom / Apr. 27)]Inter-Korean relations have hit a snag in the wake of the Hanoi summit in February between Washington and Pyongyang, which ended without an agreement.[Sound bite: Korean Central TV (Apr 13)]"[The South] must stop playing a nosy mediator or a facilitator but act to protect the interest of the [Korean] people."Following the Hanoi talks, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged Seoul to "stop playing a nosy mediator" and to protect the interest of the Korean people in a speech delivered at the Supreme People's Assembly earlier this month.Moon called for another inter-Korean summit to ride out the stalled nuclear dialogue between the North and the U.S.Journalists specializing in inter-Korean relations, including the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Jeong, say the Moon Jae-in administration has run out of cards to play.[Sound bite: Andrew Jeong - Wall Street Journal (English)]"I think that the Moon Jae-in administration has run out of cards to play, because I think that the thinking in Pyongyang is that they are really wanting or really hoping that the Seoul administration can somehow bypass some of the sanctions or find a way to give the North Koreans something concrete and tangible, meaning that could mean something immaterial, that could mean economic aid, finding some sort of diplomatic answer, or a method or a solution to reopen the economic projects between the two Koreas. But I really don't see, and I think a lot of analysts out there will agree, that the Moon administration doesn't really have a specific way to entice Kim Jong-un back to the discussion table, other than possibly the message from Trump, but I really don't see anything tangible that the North Koreans will be effected by in terms of their current thinking."NK News' Chad O'Carroll told KBS World Radio that South Korea must remain transparent about the situation.[Sound bite: Chad O'Carroll - CEO, NK News (English)]"I think it would be helpful if the Blue House could share its frank assessment of why things have stalled in inter-Korean relations with the general public, rather than pretending everything is fine and that merely bureaucratic problems or inter-Korean scheduling hurdles prevent progress. And it could also carefully explain to the general public why it remains in South Korea's interest to keep trying with North Korea, and to do all it can to keep lines of communication open."Despite the stalemate, the South Korean government still has sufficient public support to try to rekindle the talks.In an opinion poll conducted by KBS last week, nearly 65 percent(64.7%) of respondents in South Korea said they support the Moon administration's North Korea policy while more than 35 percent(35.3%) opposed the government's dealings with the North.According to the survey, more than 50 percent(50.1%) of respondents said North Korea should now take sincere denuclearization measures to resolve the nuclear problem while more than 18 percent(18.2%) said the U.S. must take corresponding measures to the steps Pyongyang has already taken. Only five-point-nine percent of respondents said South Korea should work as a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.*The survey was conducted with one-thousand-124 adults nationwide from April 23 to 25. With a response rate of seven-point-74 percent, the survey had a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-nine percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.