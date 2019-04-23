Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.70%

South Korean stocks were up on Monday following strong first-quarter growth in the U.S. and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 37-point-12 points, or one-point-70 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-216-point-43.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-60 points, or one-point-30 percent, to close at 750-point-60.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-158-point-five won.