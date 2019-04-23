Moon Vows to Facilitate 3rd US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has promised efforts to facilitate a third summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States as both sides have expressed a desire for dialogue.In a written briefing, presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Moon made the vow during summit talks with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera as he expressed his gratitude for Chile's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.President Pinera pointed out that the denuclearization of the peninsula is not only an inter-Korean issue but a global issue as well. He said President Moon has played a big part in the denuclearization task and played a helpful role in U.S.-North Korea dialogue. Pinera shared his expectations for Moon to continuously play an important role.On the domestic front, the Chilean leader said his country was aiming for zero carbon in 20 to 30 years. He said projects were under way for this goal, including forest preservation, transitioning to electric vehicles for mass transportation and the use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.President Moon expressed respect for the zero carbon policy and proposed cooperation, saying Seoul shares the same goal.Moon also turned attention to the construction of the Chacao Bridge in Chile that is being carried out by a consortium led by a South Korean firm, and asked for Santiago's support for the project's smooth execution.The bridge linking Chile's mainland and the Island of Chiloé will be the first four-lane suspension bridge in all of South America.