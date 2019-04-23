Gov't to Spend over 320 Bln Won in Financial Assistance for Exporters

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to inject more than 300 billion won worth of financial assistance to help local exporters.In a meeting presided over by Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on Monday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that of the government’s six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget plan, 323-point-three billion won will be earmarked for export policiesRelated financial packages, including 264 billion won in low-interest loans, will become available in May. The assistance programs also include 34-point-three billion won to help exporters’ marketing activities and 25 billion won to assist firms bidding to win overseas construction projects.In particular, the government plans to focus its support on next-generation export industries, including rechargeable batteries and bio and consumer goods.