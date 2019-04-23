Car Insurance Payments to Rise After Court Raises Working Age Limit

Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of insurance payments doled out to car accident victims will increase from next month.According to the Financial Supervisory Service, a revised standard terms of contract will be put in place on Monday after decision was reached on the issue with the General Insurance Association of Korea and the Korea Insurance Development Institute.The change comes about two months after the Supreme Court raised the maximum age people are physically able to work from 60 to 65.The new standardized terms of contract reflects the top court’s ruling and raises the level of long-term compensation insurers are required to pay in serious car accidents.The move, however, may trigger car insurance premiums to rise with several insurers already submitting plans to increase premiums to offset possible cost hikes as a result of the new terms of contract.