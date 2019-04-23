Ceremony Marks Yun Bong-gil's 1932 Bombing in Shanghai

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean organization and local Chinese officials held a joint ceremony in China marking the 87th anniversary of Korean freedom fighter Yun Bong-gil's bombing attack on colonial Japanese officials in Shanghai.The Seoul-based Patriot Maeheon Yun Bong-gil Memorial Association and Hongkou District of the Shanghai Municipality hosted the event on Monday at the Yun Bong-gil memorial hall in Lu Xun Park.Some 100 people attended the ceremony, including Korean residents in Shanghai.In a commemorative speech, the memorial association's vice chairman Kim Dal-soo said that Yun's bombing attack on top Japanese officials during the colonial era gave a deep impression to not only Koreans but to the whole world, particularly the Chinese people.Kim said he hoped the anniversary can be a day to reflect on Korea's independence and the freedom people enjoy today.A Chinese representative from Shanghai's Hongkou District also gave a speech, saying the Korean national hero is also revered by the Chinese people as he fought against imperial Japan.Yun set off a bomb on April 29th, 1932 during a war victory celebration event held by the Japanese military. The attack wounded and killed several Japanese commanders and high-ranking officials, including General Yoshinori Shirakawa who died a month after suffering injuries from the bombing.Yun, then aged 24, was sentenced to death by a Japanese military court in Shanghai in May of 1932. He was executed in Japan in December of that year.