Moon Orders Complete Disposal of Illegal Waste by Year's End

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to completely dispose of waste illegally scattered across the nation by the end of the year.In a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon ordered the waste issue to be resolved by the end of 2019, much earlier than the government's previous target of 2022.According to Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung, the president also told his aides that related budgets in the government’s six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget plan should be utilized swiftly to address the issue. He also ordered strict punishment for those who profit from illegal waste dumping and called for enhanced public awareness against such practices.The spokeswoman said of the one-point-two million tons of illegal waste across the country, only 170-thousand tons have been disposed of so far.