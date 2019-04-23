Korean Journalists from Dozens of Countries Gather in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean journalists based overseas have gathered in Seoul to promote friendship and discuss their roles in South Korean society.The Overseas Korean Journalists Association said their 18th meeting was held at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul on Monday.Around 80 publishers and other top representatives of Korean-language media outlets from 23 countries attended the event.In an opening speech, the association’s head Jeon Yong-chang assessed the journalists’ importance and support for South Korea's democracy, peace and prosperity.