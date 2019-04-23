Al Jazeera: Trump Pressed Saudi Arabia on Shared Defense Cost

Photo : KBS News

The unidentified country U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make pay more for the presence of U.S. troops is reportedly Saudi Arabia.The Arabic satellite news channel Al Jazeera said on Sunday that Trump was talking about Saudi Arabia, noting he called Saudi King Salman to demand more money from the oil-rich nation in return for the defense the U.S. provides.The New York Times also confirmed a telephone conversation between Trump and the Saudi king on the issue.Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump said the U.S. spent five billion dollars in defending a "wealthy country." Without identifying the country by name, he said it was paying only 500 million dollars to the U.S.Earlier, South Korean media outlets speculated Trump may have been directing his remarks at South Korea.The South Korean government signed a one-year deal with the U.S. in March to pay one-point-04 trillion won, or 890 million dollars, for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea in 2019. The amount is up eight-point-two percent from 2018.