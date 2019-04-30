Parliament Succeeds in Placing Reform Bills on Fast-Track

Photo : YONHAP News

Two parliamentary committees have placed key reform bills on the fast-track amid strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The special committees on judicial and political reform held their respective plenary sessions overnight and approved the designation of those bills as fast-track measures.The ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties planned to hold the sessions late Monday, but had to move the time and venues as the LKP was blocking the committee chambers.The four parties managed to hold a session of the judicial reform committee just before midnight, passing the fast-track designation for bills aimed at creating a separate organization to investigate corruption committed by high-ranking public officials and readjusting the investigative power between the prosecution and the police.In a plenary session of the political reform committee early on Tuesday, the four parties also approved the fast-track designation of a bill aimed at reducing the number of district seats and increasing the number of proportional representatives.A fast-tracked bill is ensured to be voted on by a parliamentary plenary session within 330 days of its designation whether or not bipartisan agreement is reached by the relevant committees.