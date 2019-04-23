S. Korea Sees Rise in Three Key Industrial Indexes in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw increases in industrial output, consumption and investment in March, mostly due to a high base effect.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's industrial output increased by one-point-one percent in March from a month earlier, rebounding after a drop of two-point-six percent the previous month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, rose three-point-three percent in March from a month earlier, the largest such gain in over four years.Facility investment surged ten percent last month from February, marking the largest growth in 24 months.The acceleration, however, is largely due to a base effect from the Lunar New Year holidays falling in February. The coincident indicator, which shows the state of the current economy, decreased point-one point from the previous month in March, falling for the 12th straight month.