Former US Envoy: Trump Likely Approved $2 Mln Deal for Warmbier's Release

A former U.S. official that reportedly signed a document in 2017 pledging the U.S. would pay North Korea two million dollars for the release of American student Otto Warmbier said that he believes he did so with President Donald Trump’s consent.Joseph Yun, then the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, made the remark on Monday during an interview on CNN.Yun, who flew to Pyongyang in June 2017 and brought Warmbier home, confirmed media reports that he was handed a two million dollar bill for alleged medical expenses and told to sign it before the American student could be released.Yun said that before signing the bill, he called then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and informed him about the invoice, who got back very quickly and told him to sign it.Asked if President Trump had approved the agreement, Yun said he believed he did, although he never asked him directly about.Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for more than 17 months, died just days after he was released and flown back to the U.S. in June 2017.