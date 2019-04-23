Menu Content

Samsung Electronics' Operating Profit Plunges 60% in Q1

Write: 2019-04-30 10:51:34Update: 2019-04-30 11:43:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics posted a 60 percent drop in operating profit in the first quarter due to a fall in chip prices and slowing demand for display panels. 

The South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday that its operating profit came to six-point-two trillion won in the January-March period, down 60-point-two percent from a year earlier. 

That also represents a 42-point-three percent drop from the previous quarter and the worst performance since the third quarter of 2016. 

Sales slipped to 52-point-39 trillion won in the first quarter, down 13-point-five percent on-year and eleven-point-six percent on-quarter.

The drop is attributed to the poor performance of Samsung's chip business, which posted four-point-one trillion won in operating profit, a 64-point-three percent fall from a year earlier.
