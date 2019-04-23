Samsung Electronics' Operating Profit Plunges 60% in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics posted a 60 percent drop in operating profit in the first quarter due to a fall in chip prices and slowing demand for display panels.The South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday that its operating profit came to six-point-two trillion won in the January-March period, down 60-point-two percent from a year earlier.That also represents a 42-point-three percent drop from the previous quarter and the worst performance since the third quarter of 2016.Sales slipped to 52-point-39 trillion won in the first quarter, down 13-point-five percent on-year and eleven-point-six percent on-quarter.The drop is attributed to the poor performance of Samsung's chip business, which posted four-point-one trillion won in operating profit, a 64-point-three percent fall from a year earlier.