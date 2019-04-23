Over 1 Million Sign Petition for Dissolution of Main Opposition Party

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

More than one million people have signed a petition calling for the dissolution of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The petition gathered over one-point-two million signatures as of Tuesday afternoon after it was posted on the presidential office website on April 22.“National petition" has been among the most searched for keywords online since Monday, the same day the presidential office crashed after some 600-thousand people tried to access the petition.The strong attention the petition has attracted may reflect public sentiments about recent clashes at the National Assembly over a series of bills designated for fast-track consideration. The LKP is strongly against the move.Separate petitions calling for the disbandment of the ruling Democratic Party were posted on the presidential office website from Monday, and have together gathered around 180-thousand signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.