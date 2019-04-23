Seoul Botanic Park to Officially Open Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first botanical park will officially open to the public on Wednesday following a six-month pilot program.The Seoul Botanic Park is a four-section, 504-thousand square meter park that includes a greenhouse, forests, a lake and a wetland. It harbors plants indigenous to the Korean Peninsula as well as those critically endangered or rarely seen in the country.Three of the four areas are free all hours of the day, while admission to the greenhouse is five-thousand won for adults and three-thousand won and two-thousand won for teenagers and children, respectively.The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to develop Seoul Botanic Park into a world-renowned greenspace with some eight-thousand plant species by 2028.The park will have a launching ceremony on May 11 and 12 featuring a variety of special events and performances.