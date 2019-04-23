Regular Admissions Quota for 2021 Academic Year Slightly Raised

Photo : YONHAP News

The regular admissions quota for freshman classes at four-year universities in South Korea will slightly increase for the 2021 academic year.The Korean Council for University Education on Tuesday announced the regular admissions plan for 2021, saying that 198 four-year universities will admit 80-thousand-73 students, or 23 percent of the total freshmen recruitment quota. That’s up point-three percentage point compared to 2020.The importance of College Scholastic Ability Test scores is expected to grow, as top schools such as Seoul National University and Yonsei University will recruit 50 to 100 more students under the 2021 guidelines.The regular admissions quota has steadily decreased since 2005, sliding to its lowest-level ever for the 2020 academic year at 22-point-seven percent.