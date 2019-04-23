Ruling Party Starts Race to Select Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party formally began its search for a new floor leader amidst intensifying conflict with the main opposition party over the fast-tracking of reform bills.The party began official registration of candidates on Tuesday, and three heavyweight lawmakers have thrown their hats in the ring: Kim Tae-nyeon, Noh Woong-rae and Lee In-young.The new floor leader will face the critical tasks of supporting President Moon Jae-in’s key agenda items and ensuring the party is successful in the next general elections scheduled for April 2020.He will also have to piece the National Assembly back together following a fierce battle with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party over fast-track legislation.The floor leader election will be held on May 8.